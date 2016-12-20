Men's Hockey: Stingers Too Strong for Denmark World Junior Team
Marc-Andre Element's squad welcomed the Under-20 Danish junior team at Ed Meagher arena on Saturday afternoon for an exhibition game in preparation for the World Junior Hockey Championship. However, the greetings were kept short as the Stingers defeated the Danes 4-2.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
