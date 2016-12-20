Jeff Petry has three points as Montreal Canadiens make short work of...

With Andrei Markov nursing an upper-body injury and Shea Weber in a scoring slump, the Montreal Canadiens needed a defenceman to step up. It turned out to be Jeff Petry, who scored a goal and added two assists to keep his hot streak alive as the Canadiens downed the sluggish-looking Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.