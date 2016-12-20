Fucale joins Canada for Spengler Cup
Montreal Canadiens goaltending prospect and former St. John's IceCap Zach Fucale will be one of Canada's goalies in the Spengler Cup international tournament, which opens Boxing Day in Davos, Switzerland. Former Winnipeg Jets defenceman Mark Flood, who played briefly for the IceCaps in 2011-12, will also play for Canada, the Spengler Cup defending champs.
