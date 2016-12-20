Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky, left, passes the puck against Montreal Canadiens forward Torrey Mitchell during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault, right, works for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara, of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC