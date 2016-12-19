Catching the Torch: Mikhail Sergachev dominates heading into the World Junior Championship
Each week Catching the Torch takes an in-depth look at one young member of the organization, while also providing an overview on performances over the last seven days of players below the NHL level. This includes players at the junior and collegiate levels, as well as professional ranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC