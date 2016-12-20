Carrier's 'The Hockey Sweater' still captivates, 70 years after winter of 1946

Roch Carrier, now 79, is no longer the spry nine-year-old who combed his hair like Montreal Canadiens star Maurice Richard and whose great childhood trauma - captured in the famous book - was having to wear a blue-and-white Maple Leafs sweater instead of the jersey of his beloved Habs. Carrier poses for a portrait with his iconic book, "The Hockey Sweater", in Montreal in a November 19, 2014, file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.