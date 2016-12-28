Canadiens vs. Lightning: game thread,...

Canadiens vs. Lightning: game thread, roster, lines, and how to watch

The Montreal Canadiens will be beginning their usual post-Christmas Florida state road trip as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time this season. The Canadiens did not go into the break finishing as they would have hoped, having lost their last two games against the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets.

