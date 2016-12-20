Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game recap: For Whom the Cannon Booms
After the catastrophic 10-0 loss last time out against Columbus, the Habs seemed determined to not let the ghost of that game haunt them. Through the first period, they played hard, but not necessarily in sync, and Al Montoya made some excellent saves early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC