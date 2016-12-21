Canada starts off world juniors on a high note
Canada forward Tyson Jost celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against Russia on the opening day of the world junior championship in Toronto on Monday. Canada scored three power-play goals, including a pair by captain Dylan Strome, to open the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship with a hearty 5-3 victory over Russia.
