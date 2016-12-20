Auston Matthews finds his touch again, Max Pacioretty keeps Canadiens ...
With 14 goals and 29 points, it's easy to forget that Auston Matthews, who started the season with four goals in his NHL debut, went without a goal during a 13-game stretch. Blame the hockey gods.
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
