2017 World Junior Hockey Championship: Team Finland preview
For a small nation, Finland continues to produce some of hockey's most exciting young prospects, and the defending champions will be banking on a new roster of juniors to finally win consecutive World Junior Championships. In Helsinki, the 2016 edition Team Finland juniors stormed through the competition, earning only one loss, to Russia - which was avenged in the final game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC