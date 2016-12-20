2017 World Junior Hockey Championship: Canada vs. USA preview, start time, TV listings & lineups

Canada started the tournament with a 5-3 win over rivals Russia, followed it up with a 5-0 performance against Slovakia, and finally a 10-2 drubbing of Latvia. No one has scored more goals than Canada so far, and they're being led by a trio of players: Matthew Barzal , Taylor Raddysh , and Dylan Strome .

