Wild sign defenseman Mike Reilly to two-year contract
Minnesota Wild's Mike Reilly, back, celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. After days of negotiation, the Wild agreed to a two-year, $1.45 million contract with defenseman Mike Reilly on Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC