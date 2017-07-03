Wild re-sign Reilly for two years, $1...

Wild re-sign Reilly for two years, $1.45 million

13 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday afternoon that they have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract that will pay him $1.45 million through the end of the 2018-19 season. Reilly, 23, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Wild organization, appearing in 46 games at the NHL level.

Chicago, IL

