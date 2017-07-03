Wild re-sign Reilly for two years, $1.45 million
The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday afternoon that they have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract that will pay him $1.45 million through the end of the 2018-19 season. Reilly, 23, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Wild organization, appearing in 46 games at the NHL level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC