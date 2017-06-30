Report: Martin Hanzal is 'expected to...

Report: Martin Hanzal is 'expected to go to' Dallas Stars in free agency

17 hrs ago

TSN's Bob McKenzie reports via Twitter that center Martin Hanzal , formerly of the Arizona Coyotes and most recently of the Minnesota Wild , is "expected to go to" Dallas once the market opens Saturday. Hanzal, 30, warranted a steep price at March's trade deadline after a long career in Arizona, and his short-lived stint with Minnesota was underwhelming.

