Minnesota Hockey: Former Gopher Kyle Rau Signs With the Minnesota Wild

With the long holiday weekend going on you could have easily missed that NHL free agency started last Saturday morning. The local squad didn't have much to do via free agency as they made most of their moves via trade, but one depth signing was of particular note for Gopher fans: That's right, former Gopher captain Kyle Rau signed a one year two-way deal with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

