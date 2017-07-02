Patrick Marleau left the San Jose Sharks to sign an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs Marleau leaves Sharks to sign 3-year deal with Maple Leafs Patrick Marleau left the San Jose Sharks to sign an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uzpF6w FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau gains control of the puck against Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon in the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. Marleau has left the Sharks and signed an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.