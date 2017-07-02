Marleau leaves Sharks to sign 3-year deal with Maple Leafs
Patrick Marleau left the San Jose Sharks to sign an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau gains control of the puck against Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon in the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. Marleau has left the Sharks and signed an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
