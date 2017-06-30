Los Angeles Kings Sign Defenseman Chr...

Los Angeles Kings Sign Defenseman Christian Folin to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Kings ' second July 1st signing was less intriguing than their first, but given the Kings' current lack of NHL defensive depth, we should definitely get to know Christian Folin. Folin was signed today by the Kings to a one-year contract worth $850,000.

