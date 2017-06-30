LA Kings sign longtime Wild G Darcy K...

LA Kings sign longtime Wild G Darcy Kuemper to 1-year deal

Kuemper had spent his entire career with the Minnesota Wild, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2009. He never managed to win the full-time starting job in Minnesota, and he has been a backup since Minnesota acquired Devan Dubnyk in January 2015.

