Will Wild have to choose among Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin and Marco Scandella?

The Wild has complicated expansion decisions, and General Manager Chuck Fletcher has made clear he's "all ears" so rumors are running rampant that the Wild's working to make a significant trade. But Fletcher's right-hand man threw cold water on the conjecture that a big move would come in advance of each team's protected lists being submitted to expansion Vegas at 9 a.m. June 18. One issue? If one wants to trade a significant player off its roster, that team must find a trading partner with the ability to protect the incoming player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.