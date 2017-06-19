Wild's Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund humbled being finalists for two separate NHL awards
Halfway across the ocean, in the middle of their flight from Helsinki to Las Vegas, Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund realized something. That would make a number of things tricky over the next four days, like setting up a dinner reunion of last year's red-hot Jason Zucker-Koivu-Granlund line, one of the biggest reasons Koivu and Granlund are in Zucker's hometown this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC