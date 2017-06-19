Wild trades Jordan Schroeder to Colum...

Wild trades Jordan Schroeder to Columbus for minor leaguer

Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

A few days after Jordan Schroeder was informed by the Wild that the team didn't plan to tender him a qualifying offer, the Wild's giving him a chance by sending him to the Columbus Blue Jackets for minor-leaguer Dante Salituro, sources say. The Lakeville native and 2009 first-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks is headed to his third team.

