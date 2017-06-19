Wild stand pat on Day 2 of Draft

Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher joked that coach Bruce Boudreau was bored on Friday night during the first round of this year's NHL draft. Fletcher started to get a little bored himself as potential trades became less and less likely as the night wore on.

