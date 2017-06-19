Wild monitoring Marian Hossa's situat...

Wild monitoring Marian Hossa's situation for salary cap ramifications

7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

But lots of teams, including the Wild, will be eyeballing how the league handles this situation with the Blackhawks. Chicago has deep salary cap issues and by Hossa not retiring but instead saying he won't play in the 2017-18 season, the Blackhawks could be permitted to put him on long-term injured reserve rather than suffer cap recapture penalties that would cause $3.675 million of dead cap space through 2021.

