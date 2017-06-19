Wild monitoring Marian Hossa's situation for salary cap ramifications
But lots of teams, including the Wild, will be eyeballing how the league handles this situation with the Blackhawks. Chicago has deep salary cap issues and by Hossa not retiring but instead saying he won't play in the 2017-18 season, the Blackhawks could be permitted to put him on long-term injured reserve rather than suffer cap recapture penalties that would cause $3.675 million of dead cap space through 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC