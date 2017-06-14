Wild have 'pretty good idea' who they'll protect in NHL Expansion Draft
Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher, left, and Head Coach Bruce Boudreau speak during a news conference at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher joked Wednesday that he hasn't slept well the past few nights, and it might be because the NHL Expansion Draft is just a week away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC