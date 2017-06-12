Wild GM Chuck Fletcher talking possib...

Wild GM Chuck Fletcher talking possible trades with expansion Vegas but nothing has been completed

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

While it's believed Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee already has consummated some prearranged unannounced trades, Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said Wednesday there's nothing concrete completed yet with the Wild. Fletcher has talked to McPhee and assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon since February and will continue to do so after Vegas receives each team's protected and exposed lists Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb '17 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC