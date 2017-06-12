Wild GM Chuck Fletcher talking possible trades with expansion Vegas but nothing has been completed
While it's believed Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee already has consummated some prearranged unannounced trades, Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said Wednesday there's nothing concrete completed yet with the Wild. Fletcher has talked to McPhee and assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon since February and will continue to do so after Vegas receives each team's protected and exposed lists Sunday morning.
