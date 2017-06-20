Wild gets 'quality' trade offers for ...

Wild gets 'quality' trade offers for Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba

Thursday Read more: Star Tribune

Chuck Fletcher is "definitely actively listening" and has spoken to every other general manager in the NHL at some point in the past few weeks. The Wild general manager has gotten "quality trade offers" for both Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, sources say.

Chicago, IL

