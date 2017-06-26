Wild do not extend qualifying offer to Christian Folin
Minnesota Wild defenseman Christian Folin celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens, his first of the year, in the first period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, Jan 12, 2017. The Minnesota Wild officially made qualifying offers to eight players Monday: wingers Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederrieter, Kurtis Gabriel and Zack Mitchell; defensemen Gustav Olofsson, Mike Reilly and Zach Palmquist, and goalie Steve Michalek.
