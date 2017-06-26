Wild do not extend qualifying offer t...

Wild do not extend qualifying offer to Christian Folin

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: TwinCities

Minnesota Wild defenseman Christian Folin celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens, his first of the year, in the first period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, Jan 12, 2017. The Minnesota Wild officially made qualifying offers to eight players Monday: wingers Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederrieter, Kurtis Gabriel and Zack Mitchell; defensemen Gustav Olofsson, Mike Reilly and Zach Palmquist, and goalie Steve Michalek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... (Dec '16) Feb '17 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,203 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC