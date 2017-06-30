Still with Wild, Las Vegas native Jas...

Still with Wild, Las Vegas native Jason Zucker knows it's time to 'up the ante'

Jason Zucker had no interest in leaving the Twin Cities, and it made for some restlessness nights leading up to June 18. That's when NHL teams officially announced the players they would protect from the expansion draft. As the the only NHL player raised in Nevada, Zucker knew if the Minnesota Wild decided to expose him, there was a very good chance the expansion Vegas Golden Knights would scoop him up.

