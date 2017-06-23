Six years and a strange journey later...

Six years and a strange journey later, Brent Burns is face of Sharks

On June 24, 2011, San Jose Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson cut a deal that eventually changed the direction of the franchise. At the NHL Draft in St. Paul, Wilson acquired defenseman Brent Burns from the host Minnesota Wild, sending Devin Setoguchi, 2010 first round pick Charlie Coyle, and San Jose's 2011 first round pick the other way.

