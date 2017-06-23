Six years and a strange journey later, Brent Burns is face of Sharks
On June 24, 2011, San Jose Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson cut a deal that eventually changed the direction of the franchise. At the NHL Draft in St. Paul, Wilson acquired defenseman Brent Burns from the host Minnesota Wild, sending Devin Setoguchi, 2010 first round pick Charlie Coyle, and San Jose's 2011 first round pick the other way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC