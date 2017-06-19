Red Wings Open 2017-18 Season Against Minnesota
The Detroit Red Wings today announced the home opener for the 2017-18 regular season, the franchise's 92nd campaign in the National Hockey League, is set for Thursday, Oct. 5 when the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild . The 7:30 p.m. showdown will mark the first-ever regular season game at Little Caesars Arena, the soon-to-be-opened, state-of-the-art facility located in The District Detroit, a transformational sports and entertainment development which is also home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC