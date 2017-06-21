Patrice Bergeron wins record-tying fourth Selke Trophy
For the fourth time in six years, Bergeron has captured the Selke Trophy, given to the forward that best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. He ties Bob Gainey as the only player to win the award four times.
