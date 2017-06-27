NHL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Jaso...

NHL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Jason Demers, Marco Scandella and More

Mobile top-four defensemen are a hot commodity in today's high-tempo NHL , and several notable names are finding themselves in the rumor mill as trade buzz percolates throughout the league. NHL clubs are looking to possibly make some last-minute trades to give their rosters more clarity before the free-agency signing period begins on July 1. The Minnesota Wild are a team with a logjam of quality defensemen that could be split up to make way for free agents, both restricted and unrestricted.

