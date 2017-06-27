NHL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Jason Demers, Marco Scandella and More
Mobile top-four defensemen are a hot commodity in today's high-tempo NHL , and several notable names are finding themselves in the rumor mill as trade buzz percolates throughout the league. NHL clubs are looking to possibly make some last-minute trades to give their rosters more clarity before the free-agency signing period begins on July 1. The Minnesota Wild are a team with a logjam of quality defensemen that could be split up to make way for free agents, both restricted and unrestricted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC