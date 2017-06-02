Minnesota Wild announce staff promotions

Minnesota Wild announce staff promotions

Friday Jun 2

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold announced a number of structural changes earlier this week, most notably promoting Matt Majka to President and Brent Flahr to Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. Majka, who has been with the organization since 1997, will be in charge of the team's overall business units, according to a release.

