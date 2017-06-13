Minnesota Wild announce 2017-18 prese...

Minnesota Wild announce 2017-18 preseason schedule

With the 2017-18 regular season still more than four months away, the Minnesota Wild announced its seven-game preseason schedule on Tuesday afternoon. It will span nearly two weeks and feature three games at Xcel Energy Center, three road games, and a game against the St. Louis Blues at a location to be announced.

