Minnesota Hockey: Three Former Gophers Acquired by Vegas Golden Knights in Expansion Draft

In the NHL Expansion Draft Wednesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired three former Minnesota Gophers . Erik Haula , Nate Schmidt , and Jake Bischoff will all be a part of the newest NHL franchise's organization for the 2017-18 season.

