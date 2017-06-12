Matt Cullen eyes another Stanley Cup ...

Matt Cullen eyes another Stanley Cup as career winds down

Friday Jun 9

"It's pretty likely that this will be the end, and if it is, I'd love it to be holding that sucker again," said the Pittsburgh Penguins veteran, who has played the second-most games of any Minnesotan in NHL history. If Cullen's 19-year career is one, possibly two games from drawing to a close, he'd love nothing more than to depart as a back-to-back and three-time Stanley Cup champion.

