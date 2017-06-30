Jun 30 3:16 PM Lightning's Nick Perbi...

Jun 30 3:16 PM Lightning's Nick Perbix hones his game before heading to the USHL

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Elk River High School in Minnesota has produced numerous NHL players over the years, including Wild defenseman Nate Prosser and Sharks defenseman Paul Martin. St. Cloud State University's hockey program is even more impressive, with Penguins center Matt Cullen and Oilers left winger Matt Hendricks among the school's alumni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... (Dec '16) Feb '17 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,174,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC