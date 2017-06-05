Judge tosses suit against NHL over enforcer's death and on-ice violence

A federal judge in Chicago threw out a wrongful-death lawsuit Monday alleging the National Hockey League 's promotion of gratuitous on-ice violence led to the 2011 overdose death of a veteran "enforcer." The lawsuit filed by the parents of Derek Boogaard alleged the former Minnesota Wild winger died at 28 of an accidental drug overdose after a battle with an addiction to painkillers prescribed by NHL doctors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.