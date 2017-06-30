Is Matt Cullen on Wild's free agency ...

Is Matt Cullen on Wild's free agency wish list?

Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

While the Wild won't be a "major player" when free agency opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, the team plans to pursue a center who could play on the third or fourth line, a third-pair defenseman and a bunch of depth forwards and defensemen that can replace players recently dealt or cut loose. Even though it may be hard for some to believe, one center the Wild has expressed interest in is former Wild and three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen.

