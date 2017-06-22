Here's the Minnesota Wild's 2017-18 schedule
The Wild open the season against the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 5, in the inaugural game at the new Little Caesars Arena. Minnesota will play two more road games - at Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 7 and at Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 12 - before the home-opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 14. In total, the Wild will play 26 games against Central Division foes, including four games each against the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets, and five games each against the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators .
