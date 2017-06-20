FERRELL: Examining the Dumba vs Brodin Conundrum
Sunday, the NHL revealed all 30 teams' protection lists ahead of Wednesday's Expansion Draft. The Wild's toughest choice heading into the submission of their list was who they would protect with the third defenseman slot, as it seemed like a no-brainer decision for them to go the 7-3-1 route , given the talent the team has at forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXR-FM Minneapolis.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC