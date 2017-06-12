Avalanche to play two preseason games against expansion Vegas Golden Knights
The Avalanche will open and close its six-game preseason schedule against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. Colorado also will face the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild twice apiece.
