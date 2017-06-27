AHL players might be in line for NHL roles with Minnesota Wild

Luke Kunin stands on stage with members of the Minnesota Wild management team at the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 24, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. After deciding not to make a trade during the NHL draft, Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher turned his attention to what's in store for the rest of the offseason. Fletcher clearly has a main goal of re-signing both Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter, both of whom are in line for hefty raises.

