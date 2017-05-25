Wild owner Leipold opens up after another playoff exit: 'not satisfied where we are'
Almost exactly 20 years after Nashville was awarded an NHL expansion team, the market is buzzing with the Predators two wins from the Stanley Cup Final. Nine hundred miles away in downtown St. Paul, the man responsible for bringing hockey to Nashville before selling the franchise nine years ago and purchasing the Wild talked about his current team's latest disappointment - a one-win, first-round exit nearly a month ago.
