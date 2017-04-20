Wild defenseman Marco Scandella has hip surgery
Wild defenseman Marco Scandella had arthroscopic hip surgery on Tuesday, the team announced, saying that he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season. Michael Russo has covered the National Hockey League since 1995.
