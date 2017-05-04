Wild’s Jason Zucker has successful sports hernia surgery

Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild reacts after a whistle against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 12, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker underwent successful sports hernia surgery on Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery by the start of training camp in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.