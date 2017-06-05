Sydor returns to Blues as assistant, rejoining mentor Yeo
Former Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darryl Sydor and former head coach Mike Yeo will be working together in St. Louis. The 45-year-old Sydor finished his 18-year NHL playing career with the Blues in 2009-10, then broke into coaching as Yeo's assistant the next season with the American Hockey League's Houston Aeros.
