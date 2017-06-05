Sydor returns to Blues as assistant, ...

Sydor returns to Blues as assistant, rejoining mentor Yeo

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Star Tribune

Former Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darryl Sydor and former head coach Mike Yeo will be working together in St. Louis. The 45-year-old Sydor finished his 18-year NHL playing career with the Blues in 2009-10, then broke into coaching as Yeo's assistant the next season with the American Hockey League's Houston Aeros.

