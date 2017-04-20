NHL Expansion Draft: Looking Back At ...

NHL Expansion Draft: Looking Back At 2000's Columbus/Minnesota Draft

The NHL has changed quite a bit since the last expansion draft, but the most recent version of this event could tell us some of what to expect later this year NHL expansion drafts weren't the rarity back in the day that they are now. When the Vegas Golden Knights select a player from each of the league's 30 teams, they'll be the first to fill a roster in this way since 2000, when the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets did so.

