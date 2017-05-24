Blues add Darryl Sydor as assistant coach
The St. Louis Blues continued to assemble the coaching staff for Mike Yeo on Wednesday when they announced the hiring of former NHL defenseman Darryl Sydor. Sydor previously served as an assistant on Yeo's staff for several years when he was the head coach of the Minnesota Wild.
